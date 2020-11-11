You have permission to edit this article.
Today in History: The remains of an unidentified American service member were interred in a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 11, the 316th day of 2020. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.

Highlight in History:

On Nov. 11, 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne (kohm-PYEHN’-yeh).

On this date:

In 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Massachusetts, signed a compact calling for a “body politick.”

In 1831, former slave Nat Turner, who’d led a slave uprising, was executed in Jerusalem, Virginia.

In 1889, Washington became the 42nd state.

In 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member were interred in a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.

In 1929, the Ambassador Bridge spanning the Detroit River between Michigan and Windsor, Ontario, Canada, was dedicated.

In 1942, during World War II, Germany completed its occupation of France.

In 1965, Rhodesia proclaimed its independence from Britain.

In 1966, Gemini 12 blasted off on a four-day mission with astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. aboard; it was the tenth and final flight of NASA’s Gemini program.

In 1972, the U.S. Army turned over its base at Long Binh to the South Vietnamese, symbolizing the end of direct U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War.

In 1987, following the failure of two Supreme Court nominations, President Ronald Reagan announced his choice of Judge Anthony M. Kennedy, who went on to win confirmation.

In 1992, the Church of England voted to ordain women as priests.

In 1998, President Clinton ordered warships, planes and troops to the Persian Gulf as he laid out his case for a possible attack on Iraq. Iraq, meanwhile, showed no sign of backing down from its refusal to deal with U.N. weapons inspectors.

Ten years ago: A disabled Carnival Splendor cruise liner inched into San Diego Bay after three nightmarish days adrift on the Pacific, bringing cheers from passengers who described trying to pass the time with limited food, backed-up toilets and dark cabins. 

Five years ago: The world’s two biggest beer makers, AB InBev and SABMiller, announced they would join forces in a $107 billion merger to create a company that would produce almost a third of the world’s beer. 

One year ago: SpaceX launched 60 mini satellites from a Falcon rocket; they joined 60 others that had been launched in May. Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, declared a state of emergency because of unprecedented wildfire danger.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Narvel Felts is 82. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., is 80. Americana roots singer/songwriter Chris Smither is 76. Rock singer-musician Vince Martell (Vanilla Fudge) is 75. Actor Tyler Christopher is 48. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 46. Actor Scoot McNairy is 43. Rock musician Jonathan Pretus (formerly with Cowboy Mouth) is 39. Actor Frankie Shaw is 39. Musician Jon Batiste is 34. Actor Christa B. Allen is 29. Actor Tye Sheridan is 24. Actor Ian Patrick is 18.

