You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: The United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations

Today in History: The United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations

Today is Monday, Nov. 16, the 321st day of 2020. There are 45 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Nov. 16, 1933, the United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations.

On this date:

In 1776, British troops captured Fort Washington in New York during the American Revolution.

In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state of the union.

In 1914, the newly created Federal Reserve Banks opened in 12 cities.

In 1960, Academy Award-winning actor Clark Gable died in Los Angeles at age 59.

In 1970, the Lockheed L-1011 Tristar jetliner went on its first test flight, from Palmdale, Calif.

In 1982, an agreement was announced in the 57th day of a strike by National Football League players.

In 1991, former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards won a landslide victory in his bid to return to office, defeating State Rep. David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader.

In 2001, investigators found a letter addressed to Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., containing anthrax; it was the second letter bearing the deadly germ known to have been sent to Capitol Hill.

In 2004, President George W. Bush picked National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to be his new secretary of state, succeeding Colin Powell.

In 2006, Democrats embraced Nancy Pelosi as the first female House speaker in history, but then selected Steny Hoyer as majority leader against her wishes.

In 2017, Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken became the first member of Congress to be caught up in a wave of allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior, after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour. (Franken eventually resigned from the Senate.)

In 2018, a U.S. official said intelligence officials had concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee). A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama presented the Medal of Honor to Army Staff Sgt. Salvatore Giunta, the first living service member from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars to receive the nation’s top military award. U.S. 

One year ago: At the last minute, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick skipped a workout arranged by the NFL at the Atlanta Falcons’ training complex to which all 32 teams had been invited, and instead held a workout on a high school field 60 miles away, open to the media. (The NFL had scheduled its workout after Kaepernick claimed that the league had blackballed him for kneeling in protest during the national anthem.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Clu Gulager is 92. Journalist Elizabeth Drew is 85. Blues musician W.C. Clark is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Bryan Abrams (Color Me Badd) is 51. Actor Martha Plimpton is 50. Actor Michael Irby is 48. Actor Missi Pyle is 48. Rock musician Corey McCormick (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 44. Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul (ahk-SAH’-nah by-OOL’) is 43. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Floyd Ray Gross
Obituaries

Floyd Ray Gross

FLOYD WAS BORN IN 1938 IN TULARE, CA TO THE UNION OF LEE ROY GROSS AND ODIE MARIE LOUDER. HE WAS THEIR ONLY CHILD.

Bernice Frisby
Obituaries

Bernice Frisby

  • Updated

Bernice Frisby, a long-time resident of Lompoc, passed away peacefully in American Fork, Utah on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Bernice was 101 yea…

Helen Marie Hernandez
Obituaries

Helen Marie Hernandez

  • Updated

Helen Marie Hernandez, Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister and Grandmother went home to be with our Lord and Savior on October 30, 2020.

Jim Domingos
Obituaries

Jim Domingos

Jim Domingos passed into glory at his Janesville, CA home in the care of his loving family on October 25, 2020. He was 88. One of six children…

Ronald Edward Cardoza
Obituaries

Ronald Edward Cardoza

It is with great sadness that the family of Ron Cardoza, announces his passing at home in Zellwood, Florida at the age of 77 surrounded by his…

Ruben V. Garcia
Obituaries

Ruben V. Garcia

On October 11th 2020, Ruben V. Garcia, loving Father and proud Navy Veteran, passed away at the age of 83.

Dear Abby: Woman discovers truth about boyfriend's dangerous nature
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Woman discovers truth about boyfriend's dangerous nature

DEAR ABBY: I have been in a wonderful relationship and blissfully happy for two years. We live together. When "Scott" and I first got together, he told me he had a felony conviction and that a woman had falsely accused him of rape. I laughed it off because I didn't want to see the truth, but it ate at me badly. Then I finally looked it up via a background check, and it's really bad.

Thelma Ruth (Smith) King
Obituaries

Thelma Ruth (Smith) King

Thelma Ruth (Smith) King, loving wife and mother, died at age 78 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, a…

Violet Bottroff-McNett
Obituaries

Violet Bottroff-McNett

Vi was born on September 23, 1925, in Consort, Alberta, Canada, to Harriet (Bryant) and James Galloway. She attended kindergarten through high…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News