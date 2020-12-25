You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: The World Wide Web was born in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1990

Today in History: The World Wide Web was born in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1990

Today is Friday, Dec. 25, the 360th day of 2020. There are six days left in the year. This is Christmas Day.

Highlight in History:

On Dec. 25, 1990, the World Wide Web, the system providing quick access to websites over the Internet, was born in Geneva, Switzerland, as computer scientists Tim Berners-Lee and Robert Cailliau (KAH’-yoh) created the world’s first hyperlinked webpage.

On this date:

In A.D. 336, the first known commemoration of Christmas on Dec. 25 took place in Rome.

In 1066, William the Conqueror was crowned King of England.

In 1776, Gen. George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware River for a surprise attack against Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey, during the American Revolutionary War.

In 1818, “Silent Night (Stille Nacht)” was publicly performed for the first time during the Christmas Midnight Mass at the Church of St. Nikolaus in Oberndorf, Austria.

In 1926, Hirohito became emperor of Japan, succeeding his father, Emperor Yoshihito.

In 1946, comedian W.C. Fields died in Pasadena, California, at age 66.

In 1977, comedian Sir Charles Chaplin died in Switzerland at age 88.

In 1989, ousted Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu (chow-SHES’-koo) and his wife, Elena, were executed following a popular uprising. Former baseball manager Billy Martin, 61, died in a traffic accident near Binghamton, New York.

In 1991, Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev went on television to announce his resignation as the eighth and final leader of a communist superpower that had already gone out of existence.

In 1999, space shuttle Discovery’s astronauts finished their repair job on the Hubble Space Telescope and released it back into orbit.

In 2003, sixteen people were killed by mudslides that swept over campgrounds in California’s San Bernardino Valley.

In 2009, passengers aboard Northwest Airlines Flight 253 foiled an attempt to blow up the plane as it was landing in Detroit by seizing Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab (OO’-mahr fah-ROOK’ ahb-DOOL’-moo-TAH’-lahb), who tried to set off explosives in his underwear. (Abdulmutallab later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.)

Ten years ago: The top U.S. and NATO commander in Afghanistan, Gen. David Petraeus, crisscrossed the country, making a Christmas visit to coalition troops at some of the main battle fronts in a show of appreciation and support in the tenth year of the war against the Taliban. 

Five years ago: President Barack Obama paid tribute to six U.S. service members killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan on Dec. 21 as he delivered a Christmas Day gesture of gratitude to U.S. troops at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay. 

One year ago: The annual reenactment of George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River in 1776 was completed for the first time in three years, after being scrapped twice in a row because of bad weather.

Today’s Birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is 62. The former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Christina Romer, is 62. Actor Klea Scott is 52. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 49. Rock musician Noel Hogan (The Cranberries) is 49. Singer Dido is 49. Rock singer Mac Powell (Third Day) is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ryan Shaw is 40. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

David Henry Paretti
Obituaries

David Henry Paretti

DAVID HENRY PARETTI, 59, of Lompoc, CA passed away November 24, 2020 in Monterey County. David was born November 22, 1961 in Denver, Colorado …

Thomas Edward Hardeman
Obituaries

Thomas Edward Hardeman

Thomas Edward Hardeman born in San Bernardino, California, on June 22, 1953. Passing away on November 24, 2020 at the age of 67. Preceded in d…

Mark Morrow
Obituaries

Mark Morrow

  • Updated

Mark Morrow, 54, of Lompoc CA, tragically passed away on December 2nd, 2020.

Death-notices

Melissa Perez

Melissa Perez of Lompoc died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the age of 34. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Giovanni Vaca

Giovanni Vaca of Lompoc died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the age of 22. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Ronnie Joseph Aparicio

Ronnie Joseph Aparicio, 63, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away December 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News