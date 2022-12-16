Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: As a makeup artist, I can tell you that most makeup lasts about six hours. We touch our faces more than we realize, and when we do, we remove a little makeup from our faces each time. Add to that, our facial movements also knock off makeup, or the colors start to fade after a number of hours.

If you want to keep your makeup on a little longer, do not skip powder. Don't put a heavy-handed dose of powder, but rather a light dusting on the T-zone, away from the eyes. This will set your makeup to last all day.

Put on a little too much blush? Add powder over the blush to give the color a more natural look. Always apply blush with a brush -- blend, blend and blend again. -- Susan A., New York

0
0
0
0
0