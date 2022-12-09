Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: My great-grandmother was Amish, and she had her own particular way of doing things. She would clean her floors with hot water, olive oil, vinegar and a squeeze of lemon juice from one lemon. Of course, the floors were sealed, and she never measured anything. She could tell by sight how much to use. But I asked my aunt how much of each my great-grandmother would use, and she said that for every gallon of hot water, add the following:

1 cup vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

