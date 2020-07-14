Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Your imagination will entertain you, but don't let it prevent you from finishing what you start. To create is a gift, but to turn something into a masterpiece is a rare and ultimate privilege. You'll attract attention that boosts your ego. Remain humble, gracious and kind, and success will be yours.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your ideas for fundraising and problem-solving will result in popularity and leadership. Delegate what you cannot handle to make the most of your talents and skills. Enlist backup.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll get emotional if someone close to you doesn't share your opinions or feelings. Try to see his or her side and be willing to compromise to avoid a stalemate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Let go of the past to make room for what's to come. Learning will proceed quickly, and your peers will offer sound advice. Added discipline will help you quit a bad habit.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Emotions will surface regarding a professional or legal matter. A suggestion will be valid, but difficult to accept. Do what you can, but don't let anyone pressure you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You will find it challenging to keep the peace with someone inconsistent or emotionally unstable. Give him or her space and go about your business. Confrontations will lead to alienation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look inward and simplify your life by getting back to basics. Think twice before you take action based on an unfounded assumption. Health problems due to carelessness are apparent.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll attract attention if you do your part to bring about a much-needed change in your community or household. Your insight and compassion will be appreciated.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A home-improvement project will brighten your day. Make changes that will help you further a skill or talent you want to pursue. Self-improvement is featured and will fetch compliments.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't venture out if it isn't necessary. Taking any sort of risk will lead to regret. Spend time making personal improvements instead of trying to change others. A change of heart is apparent.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't overspend on entertainment or luxury items. Pour your energy into something worthwhile. Cut your overhead and look for diverse ways to use your skills to bring in additional cash.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An emotional move may be stressful, but at the same time beneficial. Jump at any opportunity. Don't worry about what's required, just get busy and don't look back.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your involvement in secret activities will not go as planned. Someone will offer false information to mislead you. A joint venture is a bad idea. Do your own thing.

