Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Refuse to let change throw you off guard this year. Accept the inevitable, and keep moving forward. You'll find new ways to use your talents. Keeping up, staying informed and projecting a positive attitude will attract attention. Surround yourself with projects that promote personal growth and like-minded people. Romance is favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take the initiative to address issues that are slowing you down. Focus on efficiency and productivity so you can accomplish what you set out to do. A change of heart will pay off.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Adapt to change and go about your business. Embrace new beginnings with enthusiasm. How you use your energy to get things done will help you gain support and the respect you desire.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep your life simple and your promises practical. Refuse to let your emotions get in the way of common sense. Focus on self-improvement instead of trying to change others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't let down your guard, even if someone is complimentary or seductive. Be wary when someone turns on the charm or uses emotional tactics to take advantage of you. Don't let anger set in.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Educate yourself before sharing your opinion. Change can be helpful if it saves you money, improves your health or helps you make a difference. Nurture a meaningful relationship.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look for the right opportunity. Don't let someone talk you into something that will benefit them, not you. Carefully choose with whom you associate. A partnership must be equitable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Learn through observation, and make adjustments that will help you attain a better position. An older or established individual will offer insight. Don't be afraid to try something new.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be receptive to suggestions. Focus on education, communication and expanding your interests and circle of friends. Let your curiosity and desire for mental stimulation lead the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pace yourself, think matters through and look at all sides of a situation. Focus on what's possible, and you'll find unique ways to evade tricky situations. Make peace and love priorities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Focus on how you earn your living or manage your money. Be wary of people taking advantage of you or not being honest about their long-term plans. You may have to go it alone, at least for a while.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take care of yourself. Start a fitness routine that encourages you to pay close attention to diet and lifestyle, and it will lift your spirits and confidence. Success can be yours.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Discipline, hard work and persistence will be necessary today. Getting along and keeping the peace will make your life easier. Consider what's important to you and work to achieve it.

