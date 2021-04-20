You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

If you spend too much time pondering over what to do, you will miss out on some valuable opportunities. Domestic matters, once resolved, will give you the freedom to adopt your lifestyle of choice. Make peace of mind a priority. Stick to the unfiltered truth.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Listen carefully. Giving others the chance to explain themselves will make it easier for you to keep the peace. Take the high road, and you'll have no regrets. Personal growth will lead to better decisions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your curiosity will get you into trouble if you don't abide by the rules and regulations. Think twice before you get involved in something questionable. An impulsive move will limit you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Money will be tight if you haven't saved for an unexpected expense. Don't feel you must buy someone's love or purchase things for others. Keep your life simple and moderate, and live within your means.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Mixing business with pleasure will put you in a vulnerable position. Don't share personal information or give anyone insight into your feelings. Time is on your side; for now, gather information.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Listen and observe, and you will gain insight into what others want. Fine-tune your message based on what will be accepted by the majority. There is no need for risk if you choose your words wisely.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take on a challenge, but don't make cash donations or place a bet. Investments and joint ventures will not turn out as anticipated. Focus on self-improvement, fitness and expanding your knowledge.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll have trouble making up your mind. When in doubt, go back to the drawing board and do your research. Find a fresh angle on something you want to pursue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take the high road, do what's right and steer clear of joint ventures. Put your money and possessions somewhere safe. Verify any information you receive before passing it along.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take care of personal and family matters yourself. Don't let anyone meddle or take advantage of your vulnerability. Personal improvements will lift your spirits. Romance is in the stars.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Rethink your plans, with the lessons of experience in mind. Don't give in to someone playing mind games. Someone will make an unexpected move; don't let it fluster you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Do the best job possible, apply for a new position and update your skills and qualifications. Consider what you can do, and make a positive attempt to reach your goal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be bold, share your thoughts and feelings, and bring about changes that will make it easier for you to follow your heart. An adjustment at home will encourage you to be more productive.

