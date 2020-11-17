You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Go about your business and put your plans in place. Have faith in yourself and what you do. Planning, hard work and perseverance will be your ticket to a better future. Poor health decisions will be your downfall. Think positively at all times.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Abide by the rules and avoid trouble. Use common sense in risky situations. Make adjustments where needed. Moderation will be your saving grace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make home improvements, help others and keep an eye out for opportunity. An intimate relationship will require open, honest discussion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take your time, verify facts, talk to experts and focus on practicality. Keep your life simple, moderate and peaceful. Offer others the same freedom you want for yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't let a change of plans disrupt your world. Happiness is the perquisite of doing what you enjoy to the best of your ability. Don't look back.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You're on a roll. You can accomplish whatever you set out to do as long as you give your all and do your research. Preparation and fortitude go hand in hand.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Digest what's happening. Choose reason, to avoid jeopardizing your position, health or a meaningful relationship. Excess will lead to uncertainty. Slow down and savor what you have.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change of heart will lead to a new direction. Don't waste time; put your plans in motion. Be receptive to suggestions from friends and family. Seize a chance to improve your position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep moving. If you dawdle or let someone interfere with your plans, you will miss out on a chance to do something that will lead to self-improvement. Learn from your mistakes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't disregard an offer or chance to bring about change. You may not relish learning or trying something new, but stick with it. Listen to good advice and proceed with confidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Concentrate on fitness, health and getting along with others. Give people the freedom to do as they please. Romance is on the rise. Choose love over discord.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Problems will arise if someone uses emotional manipulation to get their way. Be open and honest regarding your plans, and if someone doesn't want to join in, don't apply pressure.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't take sides. The people who love you will stand behind you no matter what. Take time to enforce better health decisions. Implement a fitness routine. Don' forget to take it easy.

