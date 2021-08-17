Look for opportunities to expand your interests and circle of friends. Take a close look at your spending habits, and curb any indulgences. Show more discipline when it comes to your health, fitness and well-being. Take care of what you have, and strive to achieve a simpler, less stressful lifestyle.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- It's essential to test the waters. Mingle, share your thoughts and opinions, and listen to what others can contribute. Knowledge will help you gain insight into what's possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Proceed with caution when dealing with emotional matters. Sparring with a loved one will result in an irreversible change in your relationship. Bide your time, listen well and go about your business.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Friendly banter will help you get to better know someone who interests you. Socialize with peers, and you'll build respect and common ground that will improve your chance to advance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be careful what you share with co-workers. A competitive situation will sprout quickly, leaving you in a vulnerable position. Concentrate on your work, not on trying to get others to like you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Emotions will fester if you believe everything you hear. Someone will feed you false information to sway your opinion. Go directly to the source before you act.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't take unnecessary risks with your health or physical well-being. Abide by the rules and avoid indulgence. An intelligent and well-informed decision will help bring about a positive change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Rely on facts and figures, not on hearsay. Utilize your skills and stamina to help you finish what you start. Opportunities are within reach if you are passionate about making a difference.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Change will require action. Consider what you can do to put yourself in a better financial position or ease stress. Don't give up or give in. Do your own thing.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An open mind will help you gather information that will encourage better decision-making. Stick to the people and projects you trust to lead you down the right path. Always know what's expected of you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotional matters will escalate if you jump to conclusions. Get everything in writing before you agree to proceed. You may desire change, but don't make a move that isn't in your best interest.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be honest about how you feel, and ask direct questions to find out where you stand with someone who is evasive. Spend time fixing up your space. Making things more comfortable and convenient will give you a boost.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Talk to someone who can offer guidance or knowledge regarding something you want to pursue. Knowledge is power, and without the facts in front of you, frustration and anger are likely to set in.