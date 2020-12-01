Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take action and focus on your pursuits. Handle relationships with enthusiasm and the desire to work as a team player. The contributions you make this year will enrich your life and your relationships with loved ones. Uncertainty will lift when someone reveals a secret.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Spend time fixing up your surroundings and nurturing meaningful relationships. Judicious research will help eliminate any misconceptions you have about someone who is elusive or secretive.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Visualize what you want to accomplish, and make alterations that will help you achieve your goal. Look for an opportunity, and seize the moment. Leave nothing to chance, and success will follow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Show passion in all you pursue, and progress will follow. Refuse to let others sway you in a direction that benefits them instead of you. It's what you do, not what you say, that will count today.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Call in favors and ward off an emotional altercation. Getting your responsibilities out of the way will leave time to enjoy the rest of your day. Doing the right thing could lead to a gift.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't hold back if someone gets in your way. Stand up and push forward. Look over your options and negotiate on your behalf. Strive to realize your true potential.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be wary of passing along dubious information. Getting to the bottom of a nettlesome situation will depend on the facts. The decisions you make can influence a meaningful relationship.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Set a high standard. Speak up and share your plans. Handle sensitive issues with compassion and understanding. Don't let a change someone makes distract you. Be true to yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take care of personal matters before someone steps in and takes charge. Change may not be welcome, but it's best to deal with it yourself. Personal improvement is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Lend a helping hand, and someone will offer the same courtesy. Taking an unnecessary risk will be costly. Focus on doing a good job and making a memorable impression.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Sit tight, listen and assess what's going on around you before you decide to make a move. A change to a relationship will improve your day. Share a special moment with a loved one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Follow your heart and intuition. Take action, make a statement and do your best to bring people together. Problems will arise if you let someone put unreasonable demands on you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Opportunities will come and go. It's up to you to take advantage of what's going on around you. Tie up loose ends to avoid being put in a position that leaves you at a disadvantage.
