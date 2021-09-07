An open mind will lead to new adventures. Embrace life, learning and new experiences. Look at the possibilities, and be the one to make your dreams come true. Take the initiative and lean into something you feel passionate about, and good things will transpire. Work with a purpose in mind, and you'll have no regrets. Live life your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Turn your dream into a reality by ensuring that everything goes according to plan. Share your enthusiasm with someone who offers insight and support. A unique partnership will promote new beginnings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stay on top of due dates and pending problems waiting for an inopportune moment to make you take notice. Be smart with your responsibilities and you'll be able to enjoy the good that comes your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Let the past dissipate and fall by the wayside, and embrace life at the moment and see where it takes you. Embark on a path that brings you peace.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look inward, and you'll know without a doubt what you can do to make your life better and your future brighter. Take the road that leads to a happy and healthy lifestyle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You are the master of your domain. Head in a meaningful direction; a healthy attitude will encourage you to excel. Revise your priorities and forge ahead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Distance yourself from anyone who puts you down or manipulates you. Putting more time and effort into attitude, appearance and independence will bring you closer to your goal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Start making moves that help you achieve your heart's desire. Put your energy into relationships, causes and actions that make a difference to you and the way you feel about your life and future.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Follow the path to victory, and eliminate challenges rather than create them. Once you do the best you can, take time to nurture a meaningful relationship. Plan something special.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Leave nothing to chance, and put your energy where it counts. How you approach your responsibilities will matter. If you expect others to do things for you, you'll be disappointed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Choose facts over hearsay and peace over discord. Maintaining balance and integrity will be your best option. Aim to ease stress, not make matters worse. Make personal growth your priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Consider your options carefully and the consequences that can develop if you make a mistake. Time is on your side, and working quietly on something you enjoy will lead to clarity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Read, educate yourself and say no to anything that feels risky. Focus on relationships and keeping the peace. Take care of responsibilities that will ease stress and improve family ties.