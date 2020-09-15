You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Finish what you start. It's time to build a solid foundation upon which to build your future. How you perceive your journey will have a lot to do with the success you achieve. Don't be afraid to do things differently. Aim to stand out, not to blend in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- As information unfolds, you will have second and third thoughts. Listen, assess and think things through before you change directions or commit to something uncertain.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Listen to your inner voice and make your move. Let your emotions take charge and the world know how you feel. Saying what's on your mind will help you discover the best path to take. Don't fold under pressure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Protect your reputation. Think innovatively, and make adjustments that will protect your safety, well-being and important relationships. You can get things done today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep moving forward. Refuse to let anyone come between you and your goal. Stay on top of new technology and any economic changes that might jeopardize your financial standing. Avoid impulsive moves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- It's time to make a move. Look over your finances, and you'll find a way to improve your current situation. Let your gut feeling lead you to security and long-term success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Sit tight, be an observer and plan how best to move forward when the time is right. You can make personal improvements if you pool your resources with a loved one.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Speak the truth and clear the air. Focus on building strong unions with the people who are most likely to have your back. Someone from your past will offer insight into a confusing situation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do something that will boost your morale or help you bring about positive physical change. Start a new fitness routine or diet that will help you build strength and ward off illness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Aim to please, but not at your own expense. Offer kindness and compassion, not your cash. If the advice you offer comes from the heart, it will be well-received. Hard work will pay off.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Inconsistency is apparent. Ask questions, and be precise to avoid a misunderstanding. Emotions will flare if someone doesn't give you accurate information. Proceed with caution, and stick to the truth.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll stumble across valuable information through conversations with friends, relatives or colleagues. Be open to suggestions, but keep an eye on your wallet.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You must get things right the first time if you wish to avoid criticism or complaints. A change someone makes will leave you in an awkward position. Be prepared to proceed on your own. Romance is featured.

