Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Adaptability and preparation will lead to the success you are looking for this year. Taking a different approach to what you do will spark your imagination and help you devise new ways to present old ideas. Don't let emotional or personal matters interfere with what you are trying to achieve.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't let anger surface. Put your energy into something constructive, and you'll get ahead. Let your success be your revenge when dealing with someone who irks you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Your ideas may seem far-fetched to some, when, in reality, you are ahead of your time. Give others a chance to catch up to you. Spend your free time perfecting your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put personal papers in order. Protect yourself against ill health and injury. A partnership with someone unique will intrigue you. Read the fine print before you sign an agreement.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't make changes without considering the cost involved. Spending on luxury items will cause undue stress. Moderation will ensure that you have plenty of energy to devote to the pastimes that make you happy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- When dealing with others, you are best off taking a wait-and-see approach. Your intuition will help you determine if someone is on your side or if they're trying to dismantle your plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Your sensitivity toward others will affect the way situations unfold. Look for positive outlets you can enjoy with someone you love and trust.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Time alone will help you size up a troubling situation. Don't be shy; tell those close to you how you feel and what you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Emotions channeled into something productive will bring good results. A personal gain will come your way if you use your skills diversely. Love is favored, and romance will enhance your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take care of health issues. Get a second opinion if you aren't comfortable with the first one. A change of plans will result in better living arrangements. Don't hesitate to make a move.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Use your energy wisely. Don't waste your time arguing over petty differences. Focus on personal gain, physical fitness and spending quality time with a loved one. A change will lift your spirits.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look at your options and make a decision. The changes you implement into your routine will stimulate your mind and encourage you to try something new and exciting.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Find a quick, efficient way to get things done. Freeing up some time to spend with a loved one will lead to a good plan. Love and romance are featured.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!