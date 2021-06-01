Show discipline, follow through with your plans, and refuse to let overindulgence and overreaction take control. It's up to you to make the most out of what you have to work with if you want to excel this year. If you work hard, you will end up reaping the rewards. Romance and commitment are favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Observation will help you avoid a sticky situation. Knowledge is key when it comes to getting ahead and making a good impression. Don't expect anything from others, and promise only what's possible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a chance and try something you've never done. Explore avenues that allow you to use your imagination, and let your creativity flow. A change may be frightening, but it will turn out well.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Hang on to your cash. A spending spree won't make you feel better. Do your best to save for something that will benefit you mentally, physically, emotionally or financially.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make a change, but before you do, make sure you aren't disrupting someone's life or emotional well-being. Honesty, integrity and concern for others will help you gain approval and assistance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll learn plenty if you sit back and observe. Moderation will be the key to success. Focus on education, personal growth and getting along with others. Everything will fall into place.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take more time to make your home comfortable. Decluttering your space will make it easier to head in a positive direction. A move may seem impossible, but you'll eventually make it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Think twice before you share your thoughts and opinions with others. Someone will use your openness to interfere with your plans. A partnership will need an adjustment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't be fooled by what others say or do. An offer may sound amazing, but will be lacking in the end. Bide your time; focus on personal changes that will make your life easier.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't limit what you can do. Seize the moment, take advantage of what's available to you and express your feelings and plans to those who will be affected by your decisions. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get the lowdown before you approach someone who isn't likely to share your enthusiasm, opinions or goals. A problem at home will escalate if you try to hide information.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll receive important information from a friendly conversation. Take the high road if someone says something unkind. Patience will pay off and help you get your way in the end.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Set your sights on what and who can help you get ahead. Show compassion and understanding; you'll get exactly what you want. An unexpected professional or financial change will pay off.