Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Problems at home will mount if you don't take care of your responsibilities or behave indulgently. Make a point to concentrate on getting things done on time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change someone makes will play into your plans. Look for a diverse way to use your skills, and find out what those around you have to offer. Learn as you go, and opportunity will follow.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Confusion will set in if you are gullible or let your heart rule your head. Abide by rules and regulations when in public. A thrilling experience may entice you, but consider the consequences.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An unusual opportunity will lead to changes regarding how you work and live. Look at the pros and cons before you decide to alter your lifestyle. A relationship will influence the decisions you make.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be a leader, not a follower. If you appear to be uncertain about what you want to do, someone will step in and take charge. Go about your business and finish what you start.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Refuse to let your emotions take control. It's essential to be realistic. Offering empty promises will not go over well when you cannot deliver.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Concentrate on what will help you get ahead. Discuss what you want to happen with someone who can help you reach your objective. Don't let a sensitive issue hold you back.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't be fooled by hidden costs. Make sure you are up to taking on a new or unexpected challenge. Do thorough research about it before you begin, and proceed with intelligence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Proceed with caution. Listen carefully, verify information before passing it along and ignore innuendo. Avoid conflict, lies and joint ventures.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take the road less traveled. It's OK to be different; in fact, it will help you avoid getting into a dispute with someone focused on something that doesn't interest you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put some muscle behind whatever you decide to pursue. The less interaction you have with others, the easier it will be to get things done. Don't present what you are working toward until you are satisfied with it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep your emotions hidden. The less others know about you or what you are doing, the better. Bring about the changes you want to make, and stop worrying about what others think or do. Be your own master.
