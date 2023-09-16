Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Explorer Sergeant Ronan Valadez and Explorer Corporal Maya Panizzon were recently awarded college scholarships by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Benevolent Posse.
Valadez and Panizzon distinguished themselves through their unwavering commitment to academic excellence and a future in law enforcement by competing in a highly competitive application process. Both are members of the Sheriff's Office Explorer Program, Post 31.
The Sheriff's Benevolent Posse highlighted that both Explorer's dedication and passion set them apart, making them deserving recipients of the recognition. These college scholarships, each valued at $2,500, are part of the Sheriff's Benevolent Posse's enduring commitment to fostering the educational aspirations of promising youth in our community.