The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1065 Guadalupe St. in Guadalupe. 

 Sergio Ruiz, Contributor

Too often the unique beauty of the Central Coast lives seemingly out-of-focus in the background of our day, and can even pass by car windows without any notice. 

Beautiful (now very green) hills and valleys, windswept coastlines and unique environmental gems like the Guadalupe dunes can get lost to our collective consciousness and become taken for granted.

Thankfully, the hard work and focus of local professionals and volunteers can bring those everyday wonders into clearer view and offer a deeper understanding of their impact and importance.  

Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center Executive Director L. Erika Weber spoke to Paulina Leang of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber about the Dunes Center's work to explain, and encourage sensible exploration of the unique environments near the Guadalupe dunes. 
The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center offers tours of their museum in Guadalupe, docent guides hikes of the dunes and nearby Oso Flaco and also travels to area schools bringing nature based educational programing to the classroom. 
The museum features many interactive exhibits like the "sand challenge" wall, which gives museum guests the chance to view all of the unique grains of sand that the world's deserts and dunes have to offer. 

This column was produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.  See the spotlight video, and learn more about the work of the Chamber advocating for businesses and economic growth in the Santa Maria Valley on their website, https://www.santamaria.com.

