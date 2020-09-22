You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
United Boys & Girls Clubs to raffle off 1956 GMC pickup truck to raise scholarship funds

United Boys & Girls Clubs to raffle off 1956 GMC pickup truck to raise scholarship funds

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is conducting a drawing for a 1956 GMC pickup truck to raise funds for program scholarships benefiting youth throughout the county.  

The drawing for the restored vintage truck, valued at $60,000, will be limited to 1,000 tickets. Tickets are $150 each and can be purchased online at unitedbg.org

Because the organization's largest annual Rally4Kids event and four other fundraisers have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, the Boys & Girls Clubs was spurred to seek a creative way to raise money to support local youth attending full-day educational programming provided by community learning centers located in four Santa Barbara County cities.

“The Rally4Kids event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the United Boys & Girls Clubs, and we rely on those funds to provide hundreds of scholarships each year,” said club co-chairs Monte and Maria Wilson.

CEO Michael Baker explained that without Rally4Kids supporters over the past six years, the club would not have a club in Buellton or Solvang.

"We would not be open on Saturdays, and we would not have begun our outreach efforts to reach those that need our services the most,” he added.

The organization continues to work with club directors and county school districts to identify those children with the highest needs and provide them with scholarships, according to a spokeswoman. 

Scholarships provide free access to academic support, physical activity and free meals between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., at five county locations that include Carpinteria, downtown Santa Barbara, Westside, Goleta and Lompoc. 

The fee to provide ongoing support to each youth is $150 per week, and the objective is to raise enough funds for 100 member scholarships.

“We believe that education and mentoring should not be contingent on the ability to pay, and our goal is to provide scholarships at each site so every child has an opportunity to attend,” the Wilsons said.

The drawing date is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, on Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/unitedbg 

+5
'Shining examples': Stalling, Jordan claim top honors from Lompoc Chamber

'Shining examples': Stalling, Jordan claim top honors from Lompoc Chamber

Devika Stalling, the director of the Boys and Girls Club in Lompoc, and “Lompoc Vision” publisher Victor Jordan were selected by the Lompoc Chamber is this year's Woman and Man of the Year, respectively. Their combined selections marked the first time that two Black recipients were chosen for the awards in the same year, and that fact — particularly in a year that has been headlined as much by public discussions of racism as the ongoing public health ordeal — was not lost on either of them.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tina Louise Gordon
Obituaries

Tina Louise Gordon

Tina Louise Gordon (Clem) passed away peacefully at home in Lompoc, surrounded by loved ones at 6:52pm on Sunday September 13, 2020.

Stacey LeAnn Jurosky
Obituaries

Stacey LeAnn Jurosky

Stacey LeAnn Jurosky left us peacefully on August 25, 2020 to join the Angels in Heaven, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Clarence "Rocky" L. Rollins
Obituaries

Clarence "Rocky" L. Rollins

Clarence “Rocky” L. Rollins, 86, passed away on September 9th, 2020. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island, a son of the late James A. Rolli…

Death-notices

Emily Diane Pritchett

Emily Diane Pritchett, , 36, resident of Santa Maria, CA Passed away September 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffma…

Barbara Ann "Babsie" Rouleau
Obituaries

Barbara Ann "Babsie" Rouleau

ROULEAU, Barbara Ann "Babsie ", 62, on September 9, 2020, received her angel wings and went on to dance with her father. A lifelong Lompoc nat…

Death-notices

Louise D. Deveny

Louise D. Deveny of Lompoc died Monday, September 14, 2020, at the age of 85. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

James William Haithcoat, Jr.
Obituaries

James William Haithcoat, Jr.

Born and raised in Columbia Tennessee, James Jr. graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a BS in Physics and Chemistry, where he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News