Vandenberg Air Force Base seeking volunteer docents to protect snowy plover lover breeding season

Vandenberg Air Force Base is seeking volunteer docents for the 2021 Western snowy plover breeding season to assist in balancing wildlife protection and visitor recreation.

The docents would specifically help to protect the threatened snowy plover from disturbance and create awareness among beach visitors to ensure the beaches remain open during the nesting season.

Duties include:

  • Roving the beach for the purpose of making contact with beach visitors;
  • Educating visitors about the natural history, plight and protection of the snowy plover;
  • Informing visitors about beach restrictions;
  • Communicating with conservation law enforcement officers when necessary;
  • Providing general information and assistance to visitors; and
  • Using interpretive materials to help communicate information.

Docents must possess strong oral communication skills with a diversity of people, be able to work independently and be nonconfrontational. They also must be able to spend a majority of the time standing, walking and/or hiking; tolerate wind, fog, cold and blowing sand; and be comfortable around people and dogs.

Docents are needed from now through Sept. 30 at Surf Beach and Ocean Park. Any level of commitment will be appreciated, and training will be provided.

For more information, contact Samantha Kaisersatt at 805-605-0392 or samantha.kaisersatt@us.af.mil

