Santa Ynez High School senior Aleena Madrid will join the ranks of 84 Danish Days maids that came before her as the annual festival celebrates its 85th year in Solvang. 

The 17-year-old will preside over this year's Danish Days event as the 2022 Solvang Danish Days maid alongside 2020 and 2021 Danish maids Isabella Lopez and Kayla Bandel, respectively.

The trio of maids represents a first in the festival's history, with more than one maid sharing the royal title. 

072022 Danish Days Aleena Madrid

Aleena Madrid has been named the 2022 Danish Maid and will join 2020 Danish Maid Isabella Lopez and 2021 Danish Maid Kayla Bandel to preside over the 85th annual Danish Days in Sovlang.
Santa Maria, Solvang teachers chosen for honors by Santa Barbara County Education Office

Santa Maria, Solvang teachers chosen for honors by Santa Barbara County Education Office

Two northern Santa Barbara County teachers are among six chosen to be honored Nov. 5 at “A Salute to Teachers,” where the county teacher of the year and performing arts teacher of the year will also be recognized.

Crystal Guzman, a teacher at El Camino Junior High School in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, is one of three teachers named distinguished new educators by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Alyssa Spanier, who teaches at Solvang School in the Solvang School District, is one of three chosen as distinguished mentors, the County Education Office said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0