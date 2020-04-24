VIVA Pet of the Week: Dancer

VIVA Pet of the Week: Dancer

{{featured_button_text}}
Dancer

Dancer

Ever hear of Christmas in April? Meet Prancing Dancer. She didn't get adopted at Christmas time and is still waiting for her forever home. She is a lovely 2 year old spayed female black cat with short hair. She has a great personality and would do great in any type of family. She is great with people and other cats.

If you would like to meet Prancing Dancer, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Jose Garcia Terrones

  • Updated

Jose Garcia Terrones, 64, resident of Lompoc, passed away April 11, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. w…

Obituaries

Ryan A. Mortensen

  • Updated

Ryan A. Mortensen, 45, of Lompoc died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Frank Francisco Tapia
Obituaries

Frank Francisco Tapia

  • Updated

Frank Francisco Tapia of Lompoc, California, passed away on March 29th, 2020, in Santa Barbara, California, after a short illness.

Obituaries

Wayne Anthony Veca

  • Updated

Wayne Anthony Veca, 63, resident of Lompoc, died Monday, April 13, 2020. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Edward Henry Butt, Jr.
Obituaries

Edward Henry Butt, Jr.

  • Updated

Edward Henry Butt Jr. serenely passed away on April 14, 2020, in Lompoc, California the town he so loved and called home. He was at the age of…

Obituaries

Timothy Eugene McGee

  • Updated

Timothy Eugene McGee, 74, resident of Lompoc, passed away April 9, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. ww…

Obituaries

Jose "Lupe" G. Morales

  • Updated

Jose “Lupe” G. Morales, 86, resident of Guadalupe, CA, passed away April 16, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mort…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News