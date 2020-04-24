VIVA Pet of the Week: Dancer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ever hear of Christmas in April? Meet Prancing Dancer. She didn't get adopted at Christmas time and is still waiting for her forever home. She is a lovely 2 year old spayed female black cat with short hair. She has a great personality and would do great in any type of family. She is great with people and other cats.

If you would like to meet Prancing Dancer, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0