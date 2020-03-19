VIVA Pet of the Week: Evelyn

VIVA Pet of the Week: Evelyn

Evelyn

Evelyn

Meet Evelyn. This adorable brown tabby is a petite 2 year old female. She is just adorable! She plays like a 6 month old kitten. She is very friendly and good with other cats.

If you would like to meet Evelyn, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Call our office for more information. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D"Street in Lompoc. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.

