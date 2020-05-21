VIVA Pet of the Week: Tex

VIVA Pet of the Week: Tex

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Tex

Tex

 Contributed Photo

Meet Tex. This adorable boy has one blue eye and one golden eye. He is so sweet and literally gives kisses! He is approx 3 years old. He is friendly and very good with other pets.

If you would like to meet Tex, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Bert Zimmerman

Bert Zimmerman, 72, resident of Lompoc, passed away May 12, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.starb…

Obituaries

Ray Frederick Probst

After graduating from Lompoc High School in 1961, Fred joined the Air Force and was stationed at Walker AFB in Roswell, New Mexico until April…

Obituaries

Steven Brent Martin

Steven Brent Martin, 33, resident of Lompoc, passed away May 6, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.s…

Obituaries

Franklyn N.C. Whelan

When a man reaches the age of 90 it is safe to say there have been many chapters to his life. Franklyn N.C. Whelan entered his final chapter w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News