Waste Management launches new home collection program after canceling community cleanup event

Waste Management waste wheelers
Waste Management provides trash collection and recycling services to the unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara County and the city of Solvang.

The city of Solvang and Waste Management have launched a new home collection program after canceling Waste Management's community cleanup event amid COVID-19 safety concerns. 

Collection services will run Nov. 2 and 3, by appointment only. 

During the “At Your Door Special Collection," Solvang residents can schedule an appointment to have unwanted household items removed from their homes free of charge by calling 800-449-7587 or by visiting www.WMAtYourDoor.com. Appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Ordinary household chemicals and electronics items eligible for collection include, but are not limited to:

  • Up to one television, four vehicle batteries, five fluorescent tubes and/or compact florescent lamps (CFL)
  • One computer system consisting of one each — CPU/tower, laptop, monitor, keyboard, mouse and desktop printer
  • Up to 25 pounds of consumer electronics with circuit boards such as a CD-ROM, VCR, DVD/CD/tape player, cellphone, tablets, MP3/music player, desktop scanner, fax machine, microwave, keyboard, desktop printer and related cords.

Items such as commercial material, business materials and unusually large quantities of the same material are not eligible for this program. 

Waste Management Route Manager Mike Andrews said customers also may drop their bulky goods at Waste Management’s Buellton facility located at 97 Commerce Drive, in Buellton.

Customers who opt to drop off would need to show identification and a matching Waste Management bill to verify their identity.

“We are hopeful that we will resume the community cleanup events in November of this year, but we will not know for sure until closer to that time,” Andrews said. “In the interim, we are extremely excited to be launching our 'At Your Door program.'”

A complete list of program eligible items, as well as ineligible collection items, can be found at www.WMAtYourDoor.com or by calling 800-449-7587.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

