Visitors entering the water at Santa Barbara County beaches are being alerted to watch out for stingrays, which are typically found hiding under the sand in warm, shallow water.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center suggests swimmers "should shuffle their feet" as they enter the water and avoid surprising the animal with stomping or aggressive walking.

The sting from a ray results in a small puncture wound that is similar to being jabbed with a pointy and serrated knife, the trauma center reports. Toxic venom from the ray enters the skin in a process called envenomation, causing an immediate and intense level of pain, swelling and sometimes discoloration at the wound site.

Medical professionals recommend soaking the injured area in hot water for 60 to 90 minutes and getting medical attention right away as the stingray's barb, which can sometimes break off and remain embedded in the skin, will need to be removed to prevent infection.

