Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Show off what you have to offer this year. Demonstrating your skills will help you take your marketability to the next level. A slight twist to an old plan will encourage unexpected opportunities. The possibilities are endless if you believe in yourself wholeheartedly. Put your memory and experience to good use.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Check out what others are doing to find inspiration for your next move. An unusual offer will entice you. Make sure it's what you want before you commit.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Participate in self-help programs and work on personal growth, enlightenment and compatibility with a loved one. Make health, fitness and peace of mind priorities. Romance is in the stars.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Someone will let you down. Don't rely on others to handle your responsibilities or stand up on your behalf. The shortest route to success is to do the work yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Channel your energy into something useful. Getting involved in an argument won't help you get ahead. Make personal improvements, educational pursuits and physical fitness your priorities. Romance is featured.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- New methods and innovative technology will make your job easier and encourage you to branch out in diverse directions. Modify conditions and circumstances in your favor.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A commitment will have an emotional impact on your life. Be prepared to compromise and to fulfill your promises. Be honest with yourself as well as a partner or loved one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll accomplish the most if you don't rely on others. An opportunity will change your life and give you the momentum to tidy up loose ends and move on quickly.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Handle emotional situations with compassion and understanding. Pour your heart and soul into the home, family and personal growth. Share your feelings and do something beautiful for a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotional discord will disrupt your domestic scene if you neglect responsibilities and promises. You can't buy love, so don't spend money to impress others. Joint ventures will face continued setbacks.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be astute, learn as you go and take nothing for granted. Put your energy and time where they count and be willing to do the grunt work required to get what you want.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A deal that promises riches, beauty or popularity will tempt you. If it sounds too good to be true, do your research and interrogate your motives before you take a chance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Exaggeration will not be well-received. Stick to the facts, show compassion and take the high road when faced with opposition. Being at odds with the majority will leave you dangling.
