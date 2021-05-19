Take your time, gain perspective and proceed judiciously. A constructive approach this year will help you avoid making a costly mistake. Self-control will encourage you to ward off temptation and prompt you to develop more efficient plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change may excite you, but think about it carefully. Put your energy where it counts, and keep your emotions out of the mix. Pay attention to hazardous health situations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Express your thoughts openly and honestly to avoid being left in a vulnerable position. Take control, and use common sense to navigate your way forward. A disciplined attitude will be a must.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't feel tied to old ideas if you have a better plan. Expand your interests, mind and awareness. Collaborating with someone just as enthusiastic as you will give you a needed boost.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Control your emotions. Be realistic and honest about what you can and cannot do. Less talk and more action will make a lasting impression on someone who counts. It's time to take care of business!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself, and you will accomplish what you set out to do without interference. Stick to what's doable, and don't make promises you cannot fulfill.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Chat about your dreams, hopes and wishes, and embrace the future with bright eyes and an open heart. Set goals and head to the finish line. Peace, love and understanding will be musts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Express your feelings. Find out where you stand, and make positive changes. Clear up unfinished business, and move forward with anticipation. Follow the path that leads to happiness and enlightenment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Emotional matters will spin out of control. Say less, observe more and don't get involved in other people's business. Focus on personal gains, self-improvement and protecting what's yours.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep impulsive spending to a minimum. Make changes that encourage you to live within your means. Engage in activities that aren't costly and that bring you closer to someone you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Revisit situations that puzzle you, and you'll discover something that will help ease your mind. Discuss your wants and needs with someone who can help you figure out a way to excel.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep life simple, honest and cost-efficient. Don't let anyone talk you into something that isn't in your best interest. Focus on taking better care of yourself. Let go of the past.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Concentrate on personal gain, self-improvement and spending time with the people you love. The way you approach a project will affect the way it turns out. Give your all.