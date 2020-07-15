Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Make an effort to get things done correctly this year, and it will put you in a good position and bring you satisfaction. Being consistent and reliable will speak volumes about who you are and what you are capable of doing. Pay it forward, and the returns will far exceed your expectations.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be the one to make a difference. Expand your interests, knowledge and insight, and you'll realize what's possible. Trust your instincts and make things happen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- If you don't understand the extent of a job, work-related problems will surface. Be direct, initiate proper protocol and follow steps and examples explicitly. Personal gain is within reach.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't risk your health or position. Keep your objective firmly planted in your mind, and don't stop until you reach your destination. An emotional shift will be required.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Avoid joint ventures or risky investments. Too much of anything will work against you. Live within your means and avoid indulgent individuals. Love who you are and treat yourself well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Call on your emotions for an honest appraisal of a situation. A change at home may be possible, and with initiative and imagination, you'll be surprised by the results.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to let anything you encounter add to your stress. Keep meddlers at a safe distance. Put your efforts into physical and emotional improvement. Personal growth will lead to greater self-appreciation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Change your image, take a different path or fine-tune your plans to eliminate an error. Be the mastermind of your efforts, and be original, passionate and truthful. You will excel.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Fix what you have instead of opting for a replacement. Use your hands to put your ideas in motion and reward yourself for your self-control and discipline.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Think about your concerns and do some research. The information you receive will help you care for yourself and look after your interests more efficiently. Don't let love cost you financially or emotionally.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep tabs on your expenses. Too much of anything will result in loss and regret. If something needs an adjustment, do it yourself. Be responsible and reap the rewards.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A demonstration of emotions will impact the way others view you. Strive to make your point passionately without being dramatic or overbearing, and you'll get good results.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Sit back, relax and refuse to make a hasty decision. Time is on your side, and you'll gain far more if you meditate or strive for personal growth.

