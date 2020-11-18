You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take the initiative, and turn your thoughts into something tangible. Be the one to make the first move. Be innovative and ready to bring about change. Stop worrying about what you cannot change, and start making a difference where possible Step outside your comfort zone, and practice what you preach.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Knowledge is power. Gather information that enables you to bring about positive change. Speak freely and passionately about what you want, and live life your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Remain focused on home improvements, keeping the peace and letting go of the past. Make personal growth, less stress and better health your priorities. Romance is featured.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Discuss your plans and get approval from those affected by the decisions you make. Letting others have a say will encourage them to help you achieve your goal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look for better ways to handle or earn money. Address uncertainty regarding a contract, a problem you face with an institution or your health. Update your skills to suit a changing market.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Old friends will give you some valuable information. A last-minute change of plans will play in your favor. Financial gain is heading your way. Helping someone will pay off.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Avoid no-win situations. Find a way to overcome controversy and build better relationships with others. How you present who you are and what you want will be crucial.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think your plans through, and refuse to let anyone interfere. Don't succumb to peer pressure or mind games. Follow your heart and make positive adjustments as you advance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- If you let someone get in your way, you'll fall short of your goal. Taking on someone's problems won't help them or you. Offer suggestions, but don't take charge.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your cool, regardless of what others do. Focus on finding ways to handle capably your money and responsibilities. A unique approach to life, love and happiness will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do what has to be done without complaint. If you raise issues, you will meet with opposition. Get things done on time, and avoid a pointless debate. Take action instead of talking.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You've got what it takes to win. Take on a challenge, embrace competition and make adjustments if you don't like what you see. You don't need to impress anyone other than yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Change what isn't working for you. Take better care of your home, family and financial affairs. An emotional scene won't help you solve anything. Be honest, direct and willing to compromise.

