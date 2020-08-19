You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Acceptance and compromise will be essential if you want to achieve your goals this year. If you pay attention to detail and are willing to work hard, satisfaction will result. A positive attitude will enhance your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do some research about something you want to pursue. Dedication and determination will set you apart from any competition you encounter.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll come up with a host of good ideas. Before you share your intentions, test your plans. Celebrate your achievements with a loved one.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Act according to what will benefit you and your loved ones. Consider a change at home or to your financial well-being rationally if you want to come out on top.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Run the show instead of letting someone else take the reins. Make suggestions that will appease any opponents. Act passionately, and you will win support from fence sitters waiting for someone to make the first move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your emotions under wraps. Discuss matters rationally and offer solutions. An unexpected lifestyle change is heading your way. Prepare to make adjustments without complaint.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be the one to take action. Focus on taking advantage of an opportunity. Consider making home improvements and cutting your overhead. Romance is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Change only what's necessary. Don't worry about pleasing others. Take charge of your life, and refuse to let anyone dictate what you can do.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Pay attention to what others are experiencing. Make personal improvements that will boost your confidence and attract compliments. Romance is favored, so start making plans.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stay focused on what's important. Don't let a change someone makes throw you off guard. Offer others the same freedom you expect in return.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make change happen. If you want something, go after it wholeheartedly. Use your imagination to come up with an innovative way to get ahead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put your plans in motion. and improve your lifestyle, home environment and important relationships. Refuse to let someone from your past stand in your way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You won't have to stand alone if you are willing to compromise. Don't let stubbornness be an issue. A personal change will lift your spirits.

