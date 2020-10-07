Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Explore and learn; expand your mind, interests and friendships. Connect with people who share your goals. Personal growth will lead you to push for the truth, exercise your rights and build a solid base to support your accomplishments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Hop on the information highway and research something that interests you. You could find an innovative idea that will help you get ahead. A change to how you handle money or in the direction you decide to pursue looks promising.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Strive to achieve your goals. Stay within budget, even if someone tries to persuade you to go overboard. An innovative approach will lead to monetary gains.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Too many options will confuse you. Take a moment to consider your options and consider the long-term effects. Don't leave anything to chance or count on someone for help.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Someone will make a fuss or question your motives. Use charm and offer incentives if you want to make changes without interference. Contracts can be negotiated and signed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take pride in what you do. Fix up your surroundings to accommodate something you want to pursue. Physical action will bring good results; talks will lead to empty promises.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Mull over what you've accomplished and proceed to make positive changes to how you live, work and handle your money. Don't let an emotional decision lead to a mistake.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't let frustration get you down. Take care of your responsibilities and move on to something physically or mentally stimulating. Refuse to let an outsider meddle in your business.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Check everyone's motives before you get involved in a joint venture. You'll face less opposition if you do your own thing. Make changes that will change the way you socialize or interact with others. Romance is featured.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't let your emotions interfere with what you have to get done. A positive attitude will help you summon the support needed to finish what you start. Take better care of your health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You may not receive all the information you require to make the right decision. Ask questions, bide your time and don't be afraid to make a last-minute change if you have doubts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Say less and do more. Your actions will make a difference. A passionate approach to work will lead to progress. Don't let changes someone makes stand in your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Let technology help you get things done. Set up meetings and voice your opinion. How you conduct business will impress someone who can help you get ahead. Valuable information will come your way.
