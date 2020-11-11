You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Join a cause. Work toward a common goal and make a difference. Make this year one of hope, hard work and overdue change. Do whatever it takes to have an impact on your community, friends and family. Leave nothing to chance and be positive in all things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Avoid excessive behavior. Structure your time and effort in a positive, helpful manner. Run your home in the way that works best for you. Choose to be eccentric.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stop dawdling and start doing. Refuse to let your emotions take charge and lead you down the wrong path. Plan your strategy, and make your move. A romantic gesture will brighten your day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep life simple, and don't clutter your mind or schedule with matters that don't concern you. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, and avoid getting into a scuffle.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Clear your debt, lower your overhead and spend more time making adjustments that will lead to a healthier and happier life. Make some time for relaxation. Romance is favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll find new ways to manage your money. A fitness routine will improve your state of mind. Try out different strategies when it comes time to implement changes.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Use your energy wisely. Focus on becoming physically fit. Practice moderation and mindfulness, and promote solutions that work for everyone. Strive to do the right thing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Finish what you start before moving on to something new. Discuss your thoughts with someone who has always offered helpful suggestions. Think big, but don't go over budget.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take better care of the people you love. Be willing to offer help when needed and to work as a team player. Love and romance are on the rise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Verify facts. Don't act on an assumption or pick sides prematurely. Pay close attention to how others respond to you. Don't take a physical risk.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Exercise will help ease stress. Distance yourself from people trying to get you to participate in something that doesn't benefit you. Be wary of someone with a silver tongue.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change will encourage you to strive for a brighter future. The best way to get ahead is to participate. Be demonstrative to gain respect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Problems will surface that leave you feeling unsettled. Don't hesitate when change is required. Self-improvement, romance and family bonding are encouraged.

