Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Take control of your life. You'll encounter opportunities that will take you in a new and exciting direction. Doors will open that have been closed in the past. Don't fear change; display what you have to offer, and embrace life, love and happiness. Romance is on the rise.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be clear regarding what you want to do and how you plan to proceed, but don't expect others to tag along or agree with you. Be open to suggestions, but don't let anyone push you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you are anxious, you'll make a mistake. Take a moment, think things through and consider all your options. Don't give anyone a chance to railroad you into something you don't need or want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pull out all the stops and take action. It's what you do, not what you say, that will make the difference. A chance to work alongside someone you trust and respect will make your life easier.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Rethink your motives and what you are trying to achieve. Rework your plan to fit the results you expect and forge ahead. Don't let a physical or emotional attraction jeopardize your position.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stop before you make an irreversible mistake. Spend more time honing your skills and figuring out what you want. Personal improvement will lead to a better life, friendships and insight.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep your life simple and your discussions truthful. Observe the changes going on around you and consider what's best for you before you make a move. Don't ignore what's happened in the past.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Focus on fitness, health and spending time with the people you love. Get involved in activities that push you to be and do your best, and you'll find contentment and satisfaction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Mull over your plans, and elaborate on what it is you want to pursue. The changes you implement are best done in secret until you have everything in place. The less friction there is, the easier it will be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Steer clear of joint ventures. You will do well if you put your time and money into personal and home improvements. Don't trust anyone who makes unrealistic promises. Concentrate on what you can do by yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- It's time to do things differently. Keeping up with the changing times will ensure that you don't get left behind. Update your surroundings and sell items you no longer use.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take control and sort through anything you've left unfinished. You'll feel better once you have everything in place. Tackle something you have been putting off due to other people's interference.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be quiet about your plans. The less anyone knows about your goals, the easier it will be for you to get things done. Don't let yourself be controlled by others any longer.

