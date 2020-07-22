Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

When opportunity knocks, open the door. It's up to you to accept an offer and to give your all. An energetic approach to life, love and happiness will help you initiate the changes you want to make. Intelligence and passion will lead to a better future. Embrace change.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't sit back when you should be moving forward. Making a career change or learning something that will help you grow intellectually, spiritually or emotionally will contribute to your success.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Refuse to let an emotional incident spin out of control. You have plenty to gain if you put your energy and resources to work for you. A physical change will boost confidence.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Walk away from temptation. Someone will pass along false information. Concentrate on expanding your knowledge and interests. Don't give in to narrow-minded people. Truth matters, and fairness is essential.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Accept an invitation that intrigues you. Gather information that will help you convince others to participate in your plan. Romance is favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Work will curtail your free time, but the results will be worthwhile. What you learn today will help you set higher goals and standards.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Expand your mind and unravel emotional misunderstandings that have stood between you and what you desire. Clear a space at home that is conducive to learning. A creative outlet is encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Enforce positive domestic changes that will add to your comfort and improve compatibility with a loved one. Search for information that will enlighten you and change your way of thinking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stick to the people and pastimes that bring out the best in you. A creative outlet will help you hone your skills and lead to a moneymaking venture. Romance is favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Monitor what's going on around you. Sharing too much personal information will leave you in a precarious position with someone who isn't trustworthy. Focus on health, emotional healing and creative endeavors.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take action, aim to get things done, say less and do more. Avoid arguments and people who don't share your opinions or interests. Fitness will promote a healthy attitude.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An emotional situation will cause uncertainty. When in doubt, ask questions and be reluctant to make a hasty move. Look at every possibility, be fair and don't fold under pressure.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Home will be your safe place. Putter around and make things comfy and conducive to doing the hobbies you enjoy most. Personal gain is within reach.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Donald Gene Buck
Obituaries

Donald Gene Buck

  • Updated

Donald Gene Buck of Lompoc, CA. died 2 July 2020 at his residence. Mr. Buck worked at the Lockheed Martin Corporation as a Telecommunications …

Obituaries

John Wallenburg

John known by his friends as Scott or Wally passed living close to the ocean a place that he loved. Scott grew up in Lompoc and graduated from…

+2
Rachel Arreola
Obituaries

Rachel Arreola

Rachel Arreola, 84 of Lompoc California, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 6, 2020. She was born in El Paso, Texas and moved to Lomp…

Hints from Heloise: No visitors, please
Columnists

Hints from Heloise: No visitors, please

Dear Heloise: My husband and I live on a lake. A couple of months ago we sent out letters to family and friends saying that we were not entertaining this summer due to COVID-19. We asked that no one drop in unexpectedly and to please respect our need to stay apart from others. This is especially important because my husband had a triple by-pass in late February and his doctor has stated that he must not be exposed to this virus.

Dear Abby: Neighbor sues neighbor over botched bathroom renovation
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Neighbor sues neighbor over botched bathroom renovation

DEAR ABBY: We were friendly with our next-door neighbor, who owned a contracting company, and we hired him to renovate our bathroom. At the time, we thought he did a wonderful job. It looked beautiful. Unfortunately, he didn't set the tub correctly, and a slow leak was happening underneath it. Three years later, our kitchen ceiling came down. We had to pay $10,000 to repair the damage, and the entire tub and shower had to be removed and redone.

Mary Elizabeth Bonham
Obituaries

Mary Elizabeth Bonham

  • Updated

Mary Elizabeth Bonham, born August 12, 1935 in North Hollywood, Ca passed away peacefully at the Gateway Gardens in Eugene, Oregon on July 10,…

Donald William Thornburg
Obituaries

Donald William Thornburg

  • Updated

Don passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born on October 29, 1932 in Los Angeles, CA. He moved to Lompoc in…

Dear Abby: Son-in-law refuses to stop driving after seizures
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Son-in-law refuses to stop driving after seizures

DEAR ABBY: My son-in-law was diagnosed with epilepsy 25 years ago. He typically has two or three seizures a year. He has seen a neurologist on and off over the years, but he has not been to the doctor for his medications in several years. He works in the medical field and gets his meds from the doctors he works with.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News