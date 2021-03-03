You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Stand tall and stand up for your beliefs, but don't feel obligated to make financial contributions you cannot afford. Personal changes will help alleviate stress. Concentrate on saving money and building equity, not on helping someone else get ahead. Make romance a priority and kindness your calling card.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change will come with both good and bad results. Stick with what's worked for you in the past instead of jumping into something unfamiliar. Be thorough when it comes to financial matters.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't wait for things to come to you. Do your part to make things happen. You are responsible for your happiness, so reach out and make the necessary moves to turn your dream into a reality.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Focus on what you can accomplish. Join forces with someone who shares your concerns and plans, and positive changes will occur. Romance is in the stars.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- It's up to you to figure out what's real and what's false. Problems with authority, institutions and your reputation will surface if you align yourself with the wrong people.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't waste time on people who cannot make up their minds or who are reluctant to take action when change is required. Surround yourself with insightful, resourceful colleagues.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take a step back and recognize what's unfolding around you. Get out of situations that are unstable or causing you grief. Protect your reputation and position.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You've got more clout than you realize. Buckle up and prepare to take a journey that will change your life. Opportunity knocks, and being prepared to make a move will lead to a brighter future.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be open to suggestions, but don't buy into someone's dream. Stick to what you do best and build momentum. A productive approach will help you achieve your goal. Keep things in perspective.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stick close to home. Refuse to let outsiders interfere in your personal affairs or decisions. Fix up your place to suit your needs. A change will motivate you to strive to be healthier.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Believe only information that's verified. Someone you least expect will lead you astray. Use your intelligence, discipline and originality to help you overcome meddling.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pour your heart and soul into your work. Professional advancement, financial gain and positive change are within reach. Make home and personal improvements where you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Gather and verify information. Refuse to let emotions come between you and the right thing to do. Don't get involved in someone's problem, or you will end up over your head.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Caskell Sauls

Caskell Sauls, 83, resident of Clovis, CA passed away Saturday January 2, 2021 after suffering from a lung illness. He was born February 9, 19…

Obituaries

Gerald (Jerry) Eckert

Gerald (Jerry) Eckert passed away peacefully from kidney failure at his home in Canyon Country, California surrounded by his sons and grandchi…

Obituaries

Marinette Sauls

Marinette Sauls, 85, resident of Clovis, CA passed away Saturday January 23, 2021. She was born December 21, 1935 in Laon, France and was a fo…

Randy Lewis Adkins
Obituaries

Randy Lewis Adkins

Randy was the son of Fred D. Adkins and Betty J. Adkins. He was born on January 31, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri. Randy moved to Lompoc, Calif…

Death-notices

Bill Simpson

Bill Simpson, 92, resident of Lompoc, CA passed away February 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crema…

Death-notices

Richard A. Jackson, Jr.

Richard A. Jackson, Jr. of Lompoc died Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the age of 32. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Elinor E. Beneda

Elinor E. Beneda, resident of Lompoc died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the age of 97. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. starbucklind.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News