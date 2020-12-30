You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Gather everything you've experienced and put a new twist on how you use the knowledge you've gained to enrich your life. Embrace change with open arms, renewed enthusiasm and without carrying any grudges that might deter you from recognizing your full potential. Rejoice in what you have and know, and continue your life journey with renewed optimism.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Engage in changes that will encourage you to look great and to perform flawlessly. Refuse to let the past bring you down. Stay focused and strive for perfection.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make decisions based on what's best for you. Step into the limelight, voice your opinion and follow through with what makes you happy.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Check and see who is excited about your plans and eager to pitch in and help. Planning a virtual gathering will lead to interesting conversations and possibilities.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Concentrate on what's important to you, and nurture meaningful relationships. Honesty regarding joint finances and ventures will help bring you closer to your goal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll learn something valuable if you observe what others are experiencing. Make a change that will help you avoid getting caught in an expensive tax implication. Leave nothing to chance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- When in doubt, ask questions and make adjustments. A last-minute change someone makes will turn into a learning experience for you. Have alternatives ready.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Listen to an offer and mull over what's in it for you. Dissatisfaction breeds contempt, so make your demands clear. Honesty and innovation will help you persuade.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Plan how you will bring in the new year with health in mind. Taking a risk will put you in jeopardy. Keep your plans simple, doable and only for those within your immediate circle.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Information you discover will give you a better idea of what's possible. Listen to a passionate plea, but don't buy into something that may put you or someone you love in jeopardy. Abide by the rules.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do your part to ensure everything runs smoothly. Changes at home or work will set off emotions. Spend more time on self-improvement, not trying to change others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Inside information regarding a trend that can help you get ahead will come your way. Don't invest in someone else. Take the initiative to do your own thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to let anyone disrupt your plans or talk you into something that isn't worthwhile. Put more energy into fitness, nutrition and preparing for endeavors.

