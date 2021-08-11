Push to get things done on time. Your word is only as good as your actions. Consider making necessary changes as the year progresses. A tactical approach to how you handle friends, relatives, money and peers will pay off if you maintain structure and consistency. A creative or physical outlet will ease stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look for a unique way to spend your spare time. How you relax or spend your cash will affect your peace of mind. Commit to a long-term plan. A financial opportunity looks promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pursue knowledge that will encourage positive change. Let your imagination wander, and you'll come up with a unique plan that will lead to better relationships with friends, relatives or loved ones.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make a difference. Do something to help your community or someone you care about. Look for exciting ways to use your skills to raise your profile and awareness of issues that concern you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Touch base with people who have something to offer. Make a proposal that can change the dynamics of a meaningful relationship. Lower your overhead, and it will ease stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You have a vivid imagination. Don't jump to conclusions or show your gullibility. Take time to think, and you'll recognize when someone is trying to take advantage of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You must be reasonable today. Consider positive changes at home that will add to your comfort and make your tasks and responsibilities easier to achieve. Do something special for a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pick up the slack and finish what you start. A unique connection with someone will lead to an unusual relationship that offers insight into different lifestyles. Leave nothing to chance.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Become the instigator and pursue your goals. An opportunity will manifest if you are disciplined, organized and apply reason and intelligence to whatever challenge comes your way. Don't back down.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Set the record straight with anyone who tries to put words in your mouth. Standing up for your rights, beliefs and reputation will impress someone who can see what you can bring to the table.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You know what's best for you, so don't put yourself in an awkward position unnecessarily. Concentrate on personal growth, physical fitness and the people and pastimes that bring you joy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll be forced out of your comfort zone if you let someone put you on the spot or take advantage of you. Refuse to indulge others or take risks that can upset your emotional or physical well-being.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Observe what's going on, and offset anything that could make you look bad or upend your plans. It's up to you to bring about change when necessary. Don't be reluctant to act. Now's the time to strike!