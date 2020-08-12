You have permission to edit this article.
Astrograph

Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Stop, look and listen. Take nothing for granted, and don't let others speak on your behalf. A steady pace will help you avoid risky changes. Look out for yourself before you take on other people's burdens. Distance yourself from chaotic or divisive people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Your work and personal life will conflict if you haven't allocated equal time to take care of all your responsibilities. Getting organized will help you keep the peace and avoid disappointment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Taking a look at an old problem from a different angle will help you find ways to bring about positive change. Don't be daunted by someone offering negative input or criticism. Choose to be upbeat and enthusiastic.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You may have to adapt if you want to keep the peace. Compromising now will give you leverage when you need something in return. Being helpful and accommodating aren't signs of weakness; they're signs that you are responsible and mature.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You may not agree with everything you hear, but some of it will help you find a new way to put your skills to good use. Make a wholehearted comment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A change someone wants you to make will be overrated. Find out what's involved before you sign up or commit to something you might regret. Education will be paramount.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You can't please everyone. Take a step back, and consider what you want. Offer incentives that will encourage others to help you with your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- If you want something done right, do it yourself. Someone will put pressure on you to make changes you don't want to make. Avoid emotional power plays.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't ignore an opportunity to make a professional or financial move. Altering how you live and work will not please someone close to you. Look for a creative way to make amends.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Examples from your past will help you find new ways to use your skills. Keep up with the times and speak out.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change of heart will lead to an unexpected turn of events. Don't leave anything to chance. Gauge others' opinions before you make a move.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Make up your mind. Inconsistency will be your downfall. Do what's best for you, and avoid responsibilities and burdens that don't belong to you. Take care of time-sensitive issues.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Concentrate on what you can do to save money, cut corners and build a stable future. A unique idea is worth looking at, but do not get involved in a joint venture. Go it alone or take a pass.

