Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

An open mind will lead to lots of interesting alternatives this year. Dive into the unknown and discover what life has to offer. Do the work necessary to make your dreams come true. Turning a negative into a positive will help you find the best path forward. You have what it takes to prosper.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be proud of your accomplishments. Present your thoughts and actions with clarity and determination. Use your connections and credentials to get ahead. Personal gain is apparent.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stick to a moderate lifestyle. Too much of anything will lead you down the wrong path. Focus on disciplined activities, taking care of your responsibilities and doing your best to excel.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Participate in virtual events, and you will meet someone interesting. Accept the inevitable, and you will discover a way to take better care of yourself and your finances. Opportunity is heading your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Use your skills innovatively, and you'll bypass some of the pettiness going on around you. Avoid joint ventures and shared expenses. You are better off working alone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Tag along with people you find refreshing and trendy, and you'll discover information and ideas that will help you get ahead. Learn all you can. Strive to make changes that support better relationships.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't limit yourself. Aim to please, and get things done correctly and on time. Your performance will affect the way others treat you. Don't waste time criticizing others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be open to suggestions that will save you time and money. A commitment to someone will encourage a positive lifestyle change. Be honest about your feelings, plans and expectations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make a domestic change, but don't go over budget. Make sure you get what you want at a price you can afford. Refuse to let anyone play on your emotions. If someone asks for too much, say no.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look out for a friend or relative. Your interest and concern will make you more aware of what's going on around you. A change at home will encourage a better relationship with a loved one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You won't get along with everyone today, so keep your opinions to yourself. Bide your time, check out new possibilities and make a domestic adjustment that will ease stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Spring forward with enthusiasm. Get fit, healthy and ready for your next adventure. Look for prospects that interest you, and start conversations that can lead to a new and exciting position.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for new ways to use your skills, knowledge and attributes. Reach out to someone you enjoy collaborating with. Don't share your plans with someone who is overly critical.
