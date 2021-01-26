You have permission to edit this article.
Wednessday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Wednessday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Preparation will be essential this year. Go over every detail, and think matters through before you jump into action. Situations will transform quickly, making it vital to keep everything updated and in place. Careful planning and knowing what you want will help you reach your goals and receive the rewards you desire.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be ready for whatever comes your way. Think fast, but don't act prematurely. Timing is everything, and it's essential to know when to make your move and when to sit tight.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get out there and make your presence known. Be innovative and demonstrative, and you will gain recognition for what you are trying to achieve. Romance is encouraged.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Refuse to let your emotions take the reins. You'll excel if you keep your thoughts to yourself and put your energy into getting things done. Make up your mind, and take care of business.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a creative approach to everything you do. Care and diplomacy will be needed when addressing prickly issues. Full disclosure will help you settle matters once and for all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take care of matters concerning your health, finances and government institutions. The less you leave unfinished, the easier it will be to move on to something new and exciting.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your thoughts and feelings, and you'll find out exactly where you stand. A partnership will encourage you to use your imagination more when looking for solutions. Romance is on the rise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Walk away from explosive situations. Arguing will not benefit you; it will add to your uncertainty. Control your emotions when dealing with important relationships. Play it safe.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Spend time with people who bring out the best in you, and you will bring about a positive change that will benefit everyone. Share your feelings with a loved one.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Proceed with caution. Situations will get blown out of proportion if you aren't careful. Take a look at your budget before you share your plans. Intelligence and charm will pay off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make positive domestic or lifestyle changes. Following your heart or living your dream is possible if you put in the time and effort to make it happen. Stop procrastinating!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stop overspending. Put a budget in place based on your priorities. Refuse to give in to someone eager to use your hard-earned cash for their comfort. You can't buy love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Draw on your charm, finesse and mindfulness, and you will ward off someone looking for a fight. Take the initiative to go above and beyond the call of duty to keep the peace. Romance is encouraged.

