Dear Heloise: My teenage grandson came for a visit and was looking for a job for this coming summer. He thoughtfully made his bed each morning, helped clear the dishes off the table after dinner and loaded the dishwasher. He helped me fold laundry, scrubbed out the bathtub and did many more small but helpful gestures without being asked to do them. It was a joy to have him here.

It's always a joy to have people come and visit us, but not when they leave a mess and expect to be waited on hand and foot. With summer on its way, there will be a lot of people visiting family and friends. Please remind your readers that people who visit are always welcomed back when they help out around the house. -- Janet K., Milwaukee

