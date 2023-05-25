Santa Maria's biggest car show is here.

The annual return of the West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals show was apparent all over town Thursday, as dozens of souped up classics and chopped "kustoms" were spotted all over town.

The annual car cruise is set to take place Friday night on Broadway ahead of the festivities at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Saturday and Sunday.

052523-smt-news-car-show-preview-004.jpg
George Barris' Batmobile from the 1960s edition of the TV show "Batman" will be featured during the weekend's West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals in Santa Maria.

