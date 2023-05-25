Cars ready for the 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show arrived in Santa Maria Thursday with hundreds more gearing up for Friday night's “Big Santa Maria City Cruise” on Broadway.
The annual return of the West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals show was apparent all over town Thursday, as dozens of souped up classics and chopped "kustoms" were spotted all over town.
The annual car cruise is set to take place Friday night on Broadway ahead of the festivities at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Saturday and Sunday.
Classic cars, "lead sleds" and customs of all sorts were making their way into town Thursday. Of course, plenty were spotted at the Santa Maria Inn in the heart of town.
One that particularly stood out from the crowd was the famous "Batmobile" created by late George Barris.
According to Joji Barris-Paster, the daughter of the famous Hollywood car customizer, the Batmobile will be available for viewing Saturday and Sunday at the car show.
Barris-Paster says "custom dreams do come true" and she encourages people to “come get your selfie" with the car from the 1960s "Batman" television show.
"It's a great nostalgic part of our American history, Batman and Robin," she said. “They came to him and told him he had 15 days to come up with this Batmobile for the TV show with Adam West and Burt Ward."
Barris-Paster said the Batmobile was painted black to look like a bat and its famous orange pinstripes have a purpose.
"The orange glow pinstripe is on it because it was so dark you couldn't see it coming out of the bat cave and that’s what really gave it its unique look,” she said.
According to organizer Doug Mason, the highlight this weekend is the cruise on Friday night. Mason is the Santa Maria area representative for West Coast Kustoms and He says Friday night's cruise will include tons of custom show cars, but this weekend's show will feature hundreds more.
“Outside of Santa Maria, there aren't any cruises like this," Mason said. "We go from Cook Street to Stowell and it’s bumper-to-bumper both ways.
“It's a 1.6-mile loop and it takes an hour to just take that one, it’s that slow and there are that many cars. You’ll probably see at least 400-500 cars.”
Actor Erik Estrada is in town to participate in the show. The former CHiPs star was seen at the Santa Maria Inn Thursday evening taking pictures with fans and greeting the community.
Estrada will partake in the Friday night cruise in two different cars, a custom 1939 Dodge and a '58 Lincoln Continental convertible.
“I hope the car has a heater because it’s cold here, man,” said Estrada quipped. “I want to say to the community, I hope they come out. This is a place in their hood, they should come out because it’s a way to honor everybody that brought their cars. You got people here from Washington, from Connecticut, from all over the country bringing their rides, so let's welcome them.”
Mason said George Barris came to the show all the time and, after he passed away at 90 in 2015, his daughter has “carried on from there.”
“They closed up George's shop and museum and now it's going to be at the fairgrounds and she is going to be selling memorabilia that they had at the shop,” said Mason. “This isn't normally available for people to get, so it would be a one-time shop to be able to get memorabilia that they have from George's collection.”
Steve Bowron, a member of West Coast Kustoms and shop owner of 805 Kustoms in Nipomo, is showcasing his 1964 International Metro-Mite and says this is his favorite time of the year and the show is like a family reunion.
“It's one of the best shows around, this is our 'Mecca,' this is what we live for,” said Bowron. “I work all year for these three days of the show, this is my Hawaii trip.”