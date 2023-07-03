Official birds, trees and mottos, among other things, have been adopted by states all across the nation as a way to express what each region cherishes to the surrounding world.

For California, the grizzly bear has proudly adorned the state flag and was recognized as the official state animal in 1953. The profile of California quail, the state bird, can be found on trail heads, official coins and signs throughout the state. 

Maybe more identifiable as 'Californian' to outsiders is the official fabric of the state: denim. Levi's jeans are not only the clothing that is synonymous with the Gold Rush and miners, but the 'Levi's look' has come to define a California style no matter where they are seen. 

Created by The-Pampered-Pup • Viewlarger version

This article was reproduced with permission from The Pampered Pup, on www.thepamperedpup.com. Find more of their work on their website or on YouTube. 

