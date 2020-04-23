Wildling Museum opens nature-themed photography competition to youth, adults

Photographers competing in the adult category will be awarded $250 for First Place, $100 for Second Place, and $50 for Second Place. Youth photographers competing in the junior category will be awarded $100 for First Place and $50 for Second Place. A complimentary Family Membership will be awarded for Third Place.

Competition finalists from both adult and youth categories will have the opportunity to be showcased on the Wildling Museum website and displayed at the museum in September, contingent upon California COVID-19 re-opening guidelines.

+5 The show must go on: Wildling Museum launches virtual art experience The Wildling's virtual galleries are free for online viewing and feature those artists currently gracing the walls of the museum.

No more than five (5) entries may be submitted per person. Wildling Museum members enjoy one (1) free entry with valid membership. Fee for entry is $10 per photograph.

Wildling Museum board of directors, staff, and their spouses are not eligible for entry.

The Adult category is open to all artists, 18 years or older, as of April 3, and the Junior category is open to all artists, 17 years or younger, as of April 3.

Full competition rules and entry forms are available for download at www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2020-photography-competition.

+2 Solvang middle school students showcase artwork online at Wildling Museum Twenty-nine Solvang middle schoolers were recently tasked with applying their photography skills to American transcendentalist writer and phil…

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History takes learning online A new online resource called "SBnature From Home" offers a way for adventurers to connect virtually with science and nature while the museum remains closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

+2 South on 101: Social distancing and streaming Santa Barbara Santa Barbara plays a leading role in several excellent films, and has appeared in countless movies. In these days of social distancing, stay home and “visit” by viewing a movie filmed in Santa Barbara.

+4 Central Coast recreational spots still open for roaming Many outdoor recreational spots along the Central Coast remain open to the public with added restrictions to meet social distancing guidelines.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.