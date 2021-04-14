Wildling Museum to honor underwater photographer Richard Salas in virtual event

The Wildling Museum will honor renowned underwater photographer Richard Salas with the museum’s Wilderness Spirit Award during a virtual event from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6.

The public is invited to join and advance registration is required.

The event will feature both live and prerecorded tributes to Salas, as well as a presentation by Salas himself, along with incredible underwater video footage, a museum spokeswoman said.

Salas' work embodies the museum’s mission to bring art and nature together as a means of preserving wild spaces, the spokeswoman said, referring to the artist's longtime career spent underwater capturing extraordinary images of marine creatures from sharks and seals to the smallest sea animal.

“While I realize that as an individual I have never been more than a drop of water in the face of the vastness of the ocean, I have also seen that as a species, our collective weight is having a profound and harmful impact on our seas,” Salas said.