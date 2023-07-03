The Wildling Museum's summer Family Day event returns Sunday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering visitors a full day of free museum admission during event hours.
The day will feature art and nature-inspired activities including a live owl meet-and-greet by Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s Eyes in the Sky, a local nonprofit which educates the public about rescued birds of prey.
Young visitors can also meet a mermaid, enjoy face painting by Parties and Paint by Kate in the museum lobby, or sketch and nature journal with leaves, rocks, and other natural materials on the third-floor classroom.