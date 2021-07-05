Lompoc's Beautification & Appearance Commission on Friday announced several winners in Lompoc's springtime yard beautification contest that included a special congratulations from celebrity actress and gardening enthusiast Milla Jovovich.

Jovovich congratulated local winners in a special video message posted to the city's YouTube channel. According to commision officials, Jovovich is an acquaintance of beautification commission member Warren Keller through his work as a “gardener to the stars.”

Nominated yards, visible from inside a vehicle via the street, were judged by officials on visual appeal, maintenance, imagination, water conservation, artistic impact and other new criteria beyond just flowers.

Susan Gallacher, chairperson of the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission, extended her thanks to everyone who nominated their favorite yards, business, churches and hotels.

“Thank you, Lompoc residents, for your efforts to make the city of Lompoc more picturesque," she said. "Keep up the great work!”

This year's winners are as follows:

Residence: Best Overall: 118 North B Street, Apt. F; First Place: 329 Ladera; Second Place: 836 Clemens Way; Third Place: 429 N. Poppy St.

Business: Best Overall: Liquor Emporium at 1200 E. Ocean Ave./Highway 1; First Place: Holloway Building at 104 E. Ocean Ave./Highway 1; Second Place: Home Depot at 1701 E. Ocean Ave./Highway 1; Third Place: Boscutti Ballet Theatre at 1100 W. Ocean Ave./Highway 1

Hotels: Best Overall: Inn at Highway 1

Churches: Best Overall: Place of Grace at 816 North C St.; First Place: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 212 E. Central Ave.; Second Place: First Christian Church at 1517 W. College Ave.; Third Place: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1212 W. Prune Ave.

Condos/HOAs: Best Overall: Laurel Crossing on Laurel and V Street; First Place: Vila Los Flores on Ocean Avenue and V Street

Apartment Buildings: Best Overall: Windscape Apartments

Honorable Mention: Lompoc Community Garden on West College Avenue

The commission also acknowledged the following Lompoc properties for their beautiful yards: 1012 Edwards Place, 1040 N. Sixth St., 1101 E. Olive Ave., 1109 N. Daisy St., 1113 N. Gardenia St., 1525 N. Orchid Ave., 204 S. Rose St., 234 North C St., Apt. A, 309 North N St., 312 N. Sixth St., 416 North C St., 421 N. 7th St., 429 South H St., 520 North W St., 600 E. Olive Ave., 616 South C St., 805 E. Maple Ave., 920 W. Oak Ave., 401 South O Place, 305 Barrington Place, 401 North V St., 437 N. First St.

