Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I always thought working from home would be the ideal job. I never thought it would be as difficult as it is. In fact, I have more stress now that I work from home than I ever had at an office setting. We don't have children, but I'm distracted by phone calls from family and friends, as well as errands. And, I'm the last of the red-hot procrastinators. How can I get the self-discipline I need to get work done on time? -- Mary-Ellen A., Santa Rosa, California

Mary-Ellen, you need to set up a room for an office, one which has a lock on the door. If at all possible, don't work on your coffee table or dining table. Get up in the morning at the same time every day. Get your breakfast or morning coffee, and get to work. If you work from 8 a.m. to noon, stop and take a lunch break, but only allow yourself 60 minutes. Then, back to work until 3 or 4 p.m.

Tell your family and friends that they may only call you after 4 p.m., or whatever your clock-out time happens to be. Do not answer their calls until after the time you specified. If this is too difficult, then find a schedule you can live with and stick to it. Above all else, get organized. Whatever you need to organize your office, get it and use it. You can get second-hand book shelves, a desk and computers.

0
0
0
0
0