Righetti High School's Class of 2021 said goodbye to high school and hello to the future during an outdoor ceremony at Warrior Stadium on Thursday evening.
Students in the 490-member class were happy to have the commencement ceremony in person and under the field lights, unlike the drive-through ceremony organized for the Class of 2020 due to the pandemic.
Karlee Cullen, Righetti Associated Student Body vice president, said the in-person ceremony after a hard year was a "light at the end of the tunnel."
"Many seniors, including myself, could not be more excited to be able to celebrate this accomplishment together," Cullen said. "I'd like to give an early congratulations to my fellow classmates and all of the seniors throughout our district for pushing through this tough year."
Although the 7 p.m. ceremony had less restrictions than last year, masks still were required for all students and attendees, and only two guests were permitted per graduate.
Valedictorian Claire Alford was honored during the ceremony along with salutatorian Esther Kim.
"We are so proud of our graduates and all they have achieved and conquered these past four years. We wish them all the best as they go on to chase their dreams and move mountains," said Principal Karen Rotondi, who is transitioning into an administrative role with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
The graduation also was livestreamed, allowing loved ones to watch from home.